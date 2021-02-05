Pella Philly Partners with Ranieri & Kerns Associates for Historic Window Renovation

Pella of Philadelphia teamed up with Ranieri & Kerns Associates to provide wood windows that matched the historic look of this building near Exton. Sales representative Geoff Stokes helped to determine the best match for their goals.

Window Features for Historic Buildings

While Pella of Philadelphia offers a wide variety of window finishes and window styles, we ultimately choose Architect Series traditional windows in auburn brown with a historic putty glaze and an ogee profile. This combination, in tandem with our window grilles, helped us preserve the charming and historic aesthetic of this building.

The replacement turned out beautifully and we're lucky to have worked with such a great team at Ranieri & Kerns Associates!

