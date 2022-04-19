Pella Windows Create Stunning Exterior on New School Building

The Bancroft School is more than a classroom, it helps deliver individual needs for special education students and their families. With such an empowering cause, our team helped with window installation on the building along with builder P. Agnes.

We installed wood awning and casement windows with the exterior finished in classic white in both the classroom and dormitory settings. These windows feature laminated glass to fulfill the particular needs of the school and we used multiple configurations to create a modern aesthetic and sleek design.