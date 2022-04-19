Pella Windows Create Stunning Exterior on New School Building
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia
on April 19, 2022
Project Scope
Type:
Business
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Mount Laurel, NJ
Age of Structure:
New Construction
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Building
Products Used:
The Bancroft School is more than a classroom, it helps deliver individual needs for special education students and their families. With such an empowering cause, our team helped with window installation on the building along with builder P. Agnes.
We installed wood awning and casement windows with the exterior finished in classic white in both the classroom and dormitory settings. These windows feature laminated glass to fulfill the particular needs of the school and we used multiple configurations to create a modern aesthetic and sleek design.
