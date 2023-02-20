Pennsylvania Apartment Building Features Stylish and Functional Mix of Fiberglass Windows and Wood Patio Doors

These apartments at Wilbur View needed high-quality windows and exterior doors that would help showcase their picturesque views of the Lehigh River and Hill to Hill Bridge. Our Pella of Philadelphia team worked with Elevate Construction Partnership and MKSD Architects to match the comfortable and stylish aesthetic with our beautifully crafted fiberglass windows and hinged French patio doors.

Project Details

Each apartment received our proprietary Impervia fiberglass casement windows for optimum airflow and easy cleaning. Additionally, we installed our Lifestyle series wood patio doors, all finished in brown and inspired by a traditional, elegant look. Even with the different materials, the brown finish on the windows and doors matches almost exactly and complements the apartment building's neutral color scheme.

These new fiberglass windows and French exterior doors will help provide long-lasting durability and style for the tenants for years to come.

