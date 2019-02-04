Red Fiberglass Entry Door Adds Pop of Color to Montgomeryville Home

The homeowner of this Montgomeryville, Pennsylvania, home wanted to update their front entry door for something that required less maintenance. They also wanted to break away from the traditional six panel door to a more contemporary/traditional style that they felt would better match their home.

We installed a Real Red fiberglass double entry door for this project. We also had to replace the damaged kick plate under the old door and did so with a new Azek composite.

The beautiful new entry door gives the home a pop of color and has updated the aesthetic of the home tremendously.