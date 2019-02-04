<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Red Fiberglass Entry Door Adds Pop of Color to Montgomeryville Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on February 4, 2019

Before

before image of montgomeryville home with new fiberglass entry door

After

after image of montgomeryville home with new fiberglass entry door

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Montgomeryville, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front Entry

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

The homeowner of this Montgomeryville, Pennsylvania, home wanted to update their front entry door for something that required less maintenance. They also wanted to break away from the traditional six panel door to a more contemporary/traditional style that they felt would better match their home.

We installed a Real Red fiberglass double entry door for this project. We also had to replace the damaged kick plate under the old door and did so with a new Azek composite.

The beautiful new entry door gives the home a pop of color and has updated the aesthetic of the home tremendously. 

