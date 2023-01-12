Red Replacement Windows Add Pop of Color for Commercial Building

Our team at Pella of Philadelphia helped install our Lifestyle Series fixed wood windows and awning windows on this Thoroughbred racing building. These replacement windows were installed in the existing openings, which were measured to fit by our expert project manager.

Window Frame Materials and Colors

The bold, red frames of these windows really makes them stand out against the building's brown and taupe hues. The corners were also capped in the same brick-red aluminum to create a seamless transition around the edges. Just one of our many benefits, Pella of Philadelphia's variety of window frame materials and finishes allows us to find shades that best align with your personal color palette needs.

We can't wait to work on and show you phase two of this project, which is coming this summer! Make sure to check back in and see this Philadelphia project’s final result.

