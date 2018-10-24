Replacement Windows Improve Energy Efficiency of 100-Year-Old Home
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Greenville, DE
Age of Structure:
100 years old
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
The owners of this 100-year-old home in Greenville, Delaware, needed to replace their outdated and inefficient windows. It was very important that the new windows matched the character of the historic home.
We installed wood double-hung windows with white exterior aluminum cladding.
The homeowners can now enjoy more energy efficient windows that maintain the historic look of the home.
