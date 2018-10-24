<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Replacement Windows Improve Energy Efficiency of 100-Year-Old Home

on October 24, 2018

greenville home gets new wood casement windows front view

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Greenville, DE

  • Age of Structure:

    100 years old

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire Home

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows, Wood Windows

The owners of this 100-year-old home in Greenville, Delaware, needed to replace their outdated and inefficient windows. It was very important that the new windows matched the character of the historic home.

We installed wood double-hung windows with white exterior aluminum cladding.

The homeowners can now enjoy more energy efficient windows that maintain the historic look of the home.

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

