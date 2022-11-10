St. Joseph's Parish School Gets Historic Window Replacement

We are so happy to have been a part of the historic renovation of St. Joseph's Parish School in Collingdale, Pennsylvania. Our team installed Pella Reserve double-hung windows to match the existing windows and to gain historic approval. The building features nine large spring line combinations on the front façade, creating a focal point. The half-circle ILT features a wide custom ILT to match the existing site lines.

The white windows are stunning against the brick building and the mixture of double-hung and custom-arched windows with varying grille patterns enhance the historic look of the building.