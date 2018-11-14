Stunning Wood Door: The Beauty is in the Details

After moving into their new home in North Whales, PA the new owners wanted a new entry door made of real wood to dramatically transform the entryway. They loved the look of real wood and fell in love with our old world European line of wood doors. We installed a wood entry door in this beautiful 20 year old home. It's the little details and real craftsmanship that make this wood entry door exceptionally stunning. We adjusted the sizing of the opening and the space in the entryway as it was limited to begin with. The new wood entry door has become the focal point of the home and the homeowners love the finished product.