Walnut Estates and The Color Room Window Replacement

DESCRIPTION

Walnut Estates is a blend of great quality and beautiful design. Positioned on the corner of 22nd and Walnut, Walnut Estates is located in Rittenhouse Square, one of Philadelphia's most sought-after neighborhoods. The Color Room, a trendy hair salon, is located on the main level of the building. Pella's Lifestyle casement, awning, and picture windows (fixed windows that cannot be opened) were used on this project. Casement windows, in particular, were chosen as they open and close with the turn of a crank, making them ideal for hard-to-reach places.

Style, flexibility, and innovation were top of mind for this project, and that is why they chose a few different window options. These wood windows provide beauty and durability with their wood frames, stylish flexibility, exceptional performance, and tried and purposeful innovations. Here are a few of the innovations you get when choosing Pella Lifestyle windows:

Lifestyle series wood windows offer great noise reduction, which is especially nice to have in this bustling location.

At Pella, our wood window frames come standard with aluminum cladding. These windows have durable, low-maintenance aluminum cladding with EnduraClad protective finish, making them resistant to fading, chalking, chemicals, and abrasion.

With various grilles, finishes, and hardware, personalize your Pella windows to complement any style, from traditional to modern.

While Walnut Estates sits within walking distance of some of Philadelphia's most vibrant commercial areas, the nearby Fitler Square maintains a serene residential atmosphere.