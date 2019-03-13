Window Replacement For Historic West Chester Home Involved In The Underground Railroad

The homeowner of this nearly 200 year old West Chester, PA home needed new windows for their historic home. This home was involved in the Underground Railroad. The homeowners have converted the basement into a living space and needed a good replacement for the windows that would maintain the historical accuracy of the home. The basement walls are made of stone, two feet thick. The homeowners selected Pella's Architect Series® Reserve™ windows which are known for their attention to historical detail and would help preserve the look of the home. The new wood awning windows have maintained the historical accuracy of the home and provide better energy efficiency.