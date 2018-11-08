<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Wood Casement Windows Fit Mediterranean-Style Home Perfectly

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on November 8, 2018

front view of allentown home with new wood casement windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Allentown, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    New

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire Home

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows, Wood Windows

The owner of this new construction Allentown, Pennsylvania, home wanted to achieve a true Mediterranean look for their new home. To achieve the look the homeowners were wanting, we needed the windows recessed within the walls as far as possible.

We installed wood casement windows throughout the home. While this type of installation can be difficult, we managed to achieve exactly what the homeowner wanted and they're excited to move in as soon as possible.

