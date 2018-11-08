Wood Casement Windows Fit Mediterranean-Style Home Perfectly
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia
on November 8, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Allentown, PA
Age of Structure:
New
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
The owner of this new construction Allentown, Pennsylvania, home wanted to achieve a true Mediterranean look for their new home. To achieve the look the homeowners were wanting, we needed the windows recessed within the walls as far as possible.
We installed wood casement windows throughout the home. While this type of installation can be difficult, we managed to achieve exactly what the homeowner wanted and they're excited to move in as soon as possible.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.