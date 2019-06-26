<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Beautiful Bay Window & Entry Door Replacement

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on June 26, 2019

Before

Old, worn-down wood entry door with two full-length sidelights

After

New wood-look fiberglass entry door with decorative glass sidelights

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Butler, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entryway

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

We first worked with this Butler, Pennsylvania, homeowner when we replaced three double-hung windows with a new bay window. After such a smooth experience they decided to have us replace their entry door as well.

The old wood entry door was extremely worn out. The homeowners wanted to replace it with a low-maintenance option that would still provide the look of wood. They also were interested in letting in a bit more natural light into their entryway.

By giving the homeowner a wood grain fiberglass entry door we were able to give them the best of both worlds. They get the look of wood but the low-maintenance that fiberglass is very well known for. We also incorporated a bit more glass into the door in order to let in just a little bit more natural light for the homeowner.




