Beautiful Bay Window & Entry Door Replacement

We first worked with this Butler, Pennsylvania, homeowner when we replaced three double-hung windows with a new bay window. After such a smooth experience they decided to have us replace their entry door as well.

The old wood entry door was extremely worn out. The homeowners wanted to replace it with a low-maintenance option that would still provide the look of wood. They also were interested in letting in a bit more natural light into their entryway.

By giving the homeowner a wood grain fiberglass entry door we were able to give them the best of both worlds. They get the look of wood but the low-maintenance that fiberglass is very well known for. We also incorporated a bit more glass into the door in order to let in just a little bit more natural light for the homeowner.