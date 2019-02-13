Black Wood Windows Refresh North Hills Home

Our homeowner wanted to upgrade their North Hills, Pennsylvania, home. They wanted to modernize their home and achieve better energy efficiency for the coming winter.

The homeowner wanted to replace only the first level of windows at first. We had to find a window color that would both upgrade and modernize the home as well as match the original windows on the second floor.

We replaced the old windows with black wood casement windows from the Pella® Lifestyle Series. The wood windows will greatly improve the energy efficiency of the home. By going with a black exterior color, we were able to modernize the home while also matching the upper level windows as well.