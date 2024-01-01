Retail Segment Manager

David DeSimone is the Retail Segment Manager of the Gunton Corporation's Pittsburgh region. He has been with Gunton for over 35 years serving various different roles, including over 15 years leading our retail segment. David's greatest strengths are customer satisfaction, drive, and leadership. When David is not a work, he enjoys fishing, Judo, and spending time with his family. He and his wife along with their two children were born and reside in Pittsburgh, PA.