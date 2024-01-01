Pittsburgh Double-Hung Windows
Timeless Double-Hung Windows for Pittsburgh Homes
Double-hung windows, commonly known as sash windows, consist of two operable sashes that slide vertically within the window frame. This flexibility allows homeowners to open either the top or bottom half of the window completely or open each half part-way. Sash windows are some of the oldest styles of operable windows, and double-hung windows remain one of the most popular window styles.
In Pittsburgh, double-hung windows fit right in with the area’s traditional Colonial, Cape Cod, and Tudor-style homes. Whether looking for an authentic replacement on a storied Tudor in Squirrel Hill or building new in North Fayette, with the timeless charm of double-hung windows and the variety of modern-day materials and finishes available, Steel City homeowners can find a window that meets their needs.
Commonly known as: sash windows, hung sash windows
Pittsburgh Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
