Pittsburgh Double-Hung Windows

Timeless Double-Hung Windows for Pittsburgh Homes

Double-hung windows, commonly known as sash windows, consist of two operable sashes that slide vertically within the window frame. This flexibility allows homeowners to open either the top or bottom half of the window completely or open each half part-way. Sash windows are some of the oldest styles of operable windows, and double-hung windows remain one of the most popular window styles. 

In Pittsburgh, double-hung windows fit right in with the area’s traditional Colonial, Cape Cod, and Tudor-style homes. Whether looking for an authentic replacement on a storied Tudor in Squirrel Hill or building new in North Fayette, with the timeless charm of double-hung windows and the variety of modern-day materials and finishes available, Steel City homeowners can find a window that meets their needs. 

Commonly known as: sash windows, hung sash windows

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Double-Hung Window Sizes

Whether you need a small double-hung window for a petite or private space, or a large double-hung window to highlight an expansive view, double-hung windows are available in a range of sizes. You can find vinyl double-hung windows as small as 23.5 inches by 14.5 inches and as large as 96-inches by 48 inches, for the right size and style to match your home and your budget.

Casement “Double-Hung” Windows

Some homeowners enjoy the look of traditional double-hung windows but prefer the functionality of a casement window. A casement window operates outward via a crank and can extend fully for optimal airflow. Using a grille pattern can help customize a casement window to more closely resemble a double-hung or create uniformity among different window styles.

Double-Hung Window Materials

Double-hung windows are available in all Pella window product lines. And each product line is offered in a variety of interior finishes to suit the style of your home. Whether it’s the classic beauty of wood you seek, the durability of fiberglass, or the energy-efficiency of vinyl, there’s a Pella double-hung window available in the material that meets your specific needs.

Black Double-Hung Windows

Black window and door frames are increasing in popularity among homeowners of all types. Once associated only with the most contemporary of homes, black double-hung windows are appearing on even more traditional styles of homes. Whether made from wood, fiberglass, or vinyl, all Pella double-hung windows are available in a black finish to refresh your Pittsburgh-area home in style.

Product Lines

Pittsburgh Climate Recommendations

Double-Pane or Triple-Pane Glass

Cut your energy costs with more panes of glass. Invest in energy-efficient double- or triple-pane windows that fill with insulating gas for added thermal efficiency.

Low-E Protection

Get year-round protection with Low-E insulating glass. The added protection helps provide balanced insulation from colder winters and warm summers.

Durable Materials

Frequent storms during the winter bring bitter cold and frozen precipitation. Wood with aluminum cladding and fiberglass can help stand up to extreme weather. Vinyl can help mitigate the expansion and contraction of windows in the severe heat and cold seen in the area.

Pittsburgh Window Replacement

In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Frequently Asked Questions

