Buying Replacement Windows in Philadelphia
Quality windows are vital to bringing natural light into your home while providing insulation and boosting energy efficiency. When you are looking to upgrade your home, there aren’t many other projects that will stretch your investment dollar further than replacing your old windows.
When your windows show these signs it is likely time to consider upgrading them. The window frame itself is cracking, peeling, or warping. You notice drafts, water seepage, or condensation within the window panes. Your windows do not block out excess noise outside.
If your windows are experiencing any of these issues, replacing them with advanced window technology and stylish features may benefit your Pittsburgh home. Pella Windows have many unique features and style choices that can enhance your home.
The Benefits of Window Replacement
Pella Windows offers durable windows year-round with energy-saving technology that can assist in lowering your energy bills and providing more comfort to your home. Our double- or triple-pane glass offers an extra layer of insulation with argon gas, a non-toxic odorless chemical, guarding your home from both hot and cold air. In addition, our windows are cycle tested by professionals to ensure they meet the highest standards for quality and performance.
Our windows also offer beautiful, yet functional hardware choices to meet all your design needs in your Pittsburgh home!
Getting Started with Window Replacement
The first step in the window replacement process is to assess your current windows for issues. The second step is to research window types, installation options, and pricing before you start shopping. Lastly, you can call Pella, visit a local showroom, or schedule an in-home consultation to explore what is available.
During your consultation, a representative will help you find the right windows to meet your desired budget and needs.
Window Considerations for Pittsburgh's Climate
Pella Windows are designed with features that help to withstand harsh climates while providing efficiency to your home. At Pella, we design our windows with strength and durability in mind to help increase the safety of your home during intense weather. The hot summers and cold winters in Pittsburgh require windows built with high-quality materials that withstand either condition.
Whatever the weather conditions are in your area, our windows have the ability to perform in any climate. Increasing your home’s energy efficiency and adding to the security of your home can be achieved by upgrading your windows.
- You can keep your home comfortable in the summer with our Low-E insulating glass technology while also keeping energy costs down.
- By installing double- or triple-pane windows, you can keep your home energy efficient year-round.
- During freezing winters, you'll want to make sure your windows have insulated glass to help keep the extreme temperatures outside where they belong. Once the sun comes out, the insulation can protect your home from harmful UV rays.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why Choose Pella?
Pella Windows and Doors offers more than just high-quality, durable products. Quality, innovation, and a commitment to sustainability are at the heart of everything we do. Since 1925, we have been proud to provide only the best products.