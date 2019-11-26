<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Lifestyle Window Replacement Perfect Fit for Sewickley Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on November 26, 2019

Wood kitchen with new wood casement window with traditional grille pattern

Project Scope

This Sewickley, Pennsylvania, homeowner was remodeling their dining room with one of our partners and they were looking for a beautiful wood window to be the focal point of the dining room.

We installed the casement window in between gorgeous wood cabinets and wanted to make sure the window matched and fit with the ornate detail of the cabinets.

We installed a Lifestyle Series wood window with grilles to match the beautiful ornate cabinets that surrounded it. The window lets in the perfect amount of light into the room so that the wood is beautifully accented by the natural light.


