New Casement Window Improves Energy Efficiency of Home

The homeowners of this Warrendale, PA home were looking to replace their old windows. The old windows were drafty and inefficient. The customers wanted to keep the same layout as before while also improving the aesthetic of their home. We used casement windows on either end with a fixed window in the middle. The new windows feature a white exterior with grilles on the windows. This window layout allows for the homeowners to have a beautiful picture window. The end result gave the customers a beautiful, modern window that allows them to enjoy their room year-round.