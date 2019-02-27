New Casement Windows A Perfect Fit for State College Brick Home
PostedbyDavid DeSimone
on February 27, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
State College, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
Front of home
Products Used:
The homeowner of this St. College, Pennsylvania, home needed to replace the windows in the front of their home due to energy efficiency issues with their old windows. They were worried about replacing their windows because they didn't want to sacrifice the natural light in their home.
We installed wood casement windows for this project. The new windows have increased the overall energy efficiency of the home and match the brick home perfectly.
The homeowners are very pleased with new windows and didn't have to sacrifice the natural light being let into the home.
