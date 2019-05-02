New Fiberglass Door Updates Entryway and Maintains Aesthetic
PostedbyDavid DeSimone
on May 2, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Kennedy Township, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
Entry Door
Products Used:
The old front door on this Kennedy Township home was worn down and the homeowners knew the entry needed an upgrade.
The homeowners loved the color and overall look of their home, and wanted to elevate the overall aesthetic of the entry without changing the look of their home.
A new white fiberglass door with matte black hardware upgrades the space and fits right in with the entryway's sidelights and transom window.
