New Fiberglass Door Updates Entryway and Maintains Aesthetic

PostedbyDavid DeSimone

on May 2, 2019

Front entry with white entry door, sidelights, and a transom window.

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Kennedy Township, PA

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entry Door

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

The old front door on this Kennedy Township home was worn down and the homeowners knew the entry needed an upgrade. 

The homeowners loved the color and overall look of their home, and wanted to elevate the overall aesthetic of the entry without changing the look of their home.

A new white fiberglass door with matte black hardware upgrades the space and fits right in with the entryway's sidelights and transom window.


