New Large Wood Windows and Sliding Patio Door Open Up Pittsburgh Home
on July 7, 2022
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Pittsburgh, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
Bedroom and Living Room
Products Used:
This Pittsburgh home underwent a massive transformation! Our team of window replacement experts updated multiple old windows in the house that desperately needed replacement. The homeowners chose large, white wood windows to enhance their home's beautiful view.
Unlike the old windows, the replacement windows provided an unobstructed view of their yard and surrounding foliage. They also let a lot of natural light into the home.
Our team also replaced a large window in a bedroom with a sliding patio door to give them access to the patio area from that room. Our sliding doors are an excellent choice if you're looking for a door that's easy to use. The new sliding door also features an unobstructed view, illuminating the bedroom and making it feel more spacious.
Overall, the white windows and door brightened up the home and increased its functionality and appearance.
