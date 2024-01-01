The Gunton’s first branch sales office was opened in the late 1950’s on Cleveland’s west side. In 1965, a location was established in Paoli, PA, the first in the Philadelphia Region, to distribute Pella products. In 1978, a new business under the Gunton name was established in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania solely to distribute Pella products. In 2015, the Philadelphia division of Gunton Corporation moved to its present day building in Pottstown, PA.

