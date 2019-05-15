New Patio Door Provides Natural Light and a Pop of Color

This Pittsburgh home underwent a massive transformation! Our team of window replacement experts updated multiple old windows in the house that desperately needed replacement. The homeowners chose large, white wood windows to enhance their home's beautiful view.

Unlike the old windows, the replacement windows provided an unobstructed view of their yard and surrounding foliage. They also let a lot of natural light into the home.

Our team also replaced a large window in a bedroom with a sliding patio door to give them access to the patio area from that room. Our sliding doors are an excellent choice if you're looking for a door that's easy to use. The new sliding door also features an unobstructed view, illuminating the bedroom and making it feel more spacious.

Overall, the white windows and door brightened up the home and increased its functionality and appearance.