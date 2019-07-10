<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Shadow Box Bay Window Beautifies Mars Kitchen

David DeSimone

on July 10, 2019

Before

Exterior view of open casement window over kitchen sink

After

Exterior view of new wood casement windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Mars, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Kitchen

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows, Casement Windows

This Mars, Pennsylvania, homeowner wanted a window over their kitchen sink that would open up their kitchen more and create more depth on their counter.

We installed a shadow box bay window in replacement of flat casement windows.

The beautiful new wood window creates more space on the countertop and opens up the whole room. The window also gives a better sight line into the backyard. The homeowner loves the end look and can't believe how much the simple upgrade changed their kitchen.









