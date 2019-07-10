Shadow Box Bay Window Beautifies Mars Kitchen
David DeSimone
July 10, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Mars, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Kitchen
Products Used:
This Mars, Pennsylvania, homeowner wanted a window over their kitchen sink that would open up their kitchen more and create more depth on their counter.
We installed a shadow box bay window in replacement of flat casement windows.
The beautiful new wood window creates more space on the countertop and opens up the whole room. The window also gives a better sight line into the backyard. The homeowner loves the end look and can't believe how much the simple upgrade changed their kitchen.
