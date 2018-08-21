Vinyl Sliding Patio Doors Transform Belle Vernon Home
PostedbyDavid DeSimone
on August 21, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Belle Vernon, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
Patio
Products Used:
These Belle Vernon, PA homeowners wanted to replace five sliding patio doors in their home to allow for more natural light. We chose to install vinyl sliding patio doors because of the low maintenance and energy efficiency they provide. The homeowners were thrilled with their beautiful new patio entrance.
