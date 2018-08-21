<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Vinyl Sliding Patio Doors Transform Belle Vernon Home

PostedbyDavid DeSimone

on August 21, 2018

pittsburgh sliding glass door home replacement

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Belle Vernon, PA

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Patio

  • Products Used:

    Sliding Patio Doors

These Belle Vernon, PA homeowners wanted to replace five sliding patio doors in their home to allow for more natural light. We chose to install vinyl sliding patio doors because of the low maintenance and energy efficiency they provide. The homeowners were thrilled with their beautiful new patio entrance.


Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now