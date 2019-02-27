<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Energy Efficient Vinyl Window Replacement for Pennsylvania Cabin

PostedbyDavid DeSimone

on February 27, 2019

another front image of erie home with new vinyl double hung windows

Project Scope

The homeowners of this Erie, Pennsylvania, home wanted energy-efficient windows that would match their cabin-style home.

We installed vinyl double-hung windows throughout the home. This project was unique because the entire home was under renovation at the time, but the homeowners really wanted the windows in sooner rather than later.

The new windows complement the cabin-style home perfectly and have provided better energy efficiency to the home. 




