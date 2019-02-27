Energy Efficient Vinyl Window Replacement for Pennsylvania Cabin
PostedbyDavid DeSimone
on February 27, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Erie, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
The homeowners of this Erie, Pennsylvania, home wanted energy-efficient windows that would match their cabin-style home.
We installed vinyl double-hung windows throughout the home. This project was unique because the entire home was under renovation at the time, but the homeowners really wanted the windows in sooner rather than later.
The new windows complement the cabin-style home perfectly and have provided better energy efficiency to the home.
