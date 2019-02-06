Vinyl Window Replacement Improves Look of State College Home

The homeowner of this State College, Pennsylvania, home desperately needed a window replacement due to both the weathered and old outer aesthetic of the windows as well as the energy inefficiency.

We installed wood double-hung windows throughout the home. One of the windows was right up against a brick wall so it was a pretty tight fit, but our installers are amazing and the windows turned out great! The new windows give the home a new life and make it look decades younger.

We also installed a new storm door for the front entry door.