Vinyl Window Replacement Improves Look of State College Home

PostedbyDavid DeSimone

on February 6, 2019

Before

before image of state college home with new vinyl windows

After

another after image of state college home with new double hung vinyl windows

Project Scope

The homeowner of this State College, Pennsylvania, home desperately needed a window replacement due to both the weathered and old outer aesthetic of the windows as well as the energy inefficiency.

We installed wood double-hung windows throughout the home. One of the windows was right up against a brick wall so it was a pretty tight fit, but our installers are amazing and the windows turned out great! The new windows give the home a new life and make it look decades younger. 

We also installed a new storm door for the front entry door.




