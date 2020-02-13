What You Need to Know About Fiberglass Entry Doors

Fiberglass entry doors may be the ideal solution for many homeowners and have a ton of awesome, problem-solving features. They are durable, low-maintenance and energy-efficient. Like anything though, finding the right fit for your home can be a challenge.

Not only is your home unique, but you, your family and your needs are unique too. Replacing your entry door is not a one-size-fits-all fix. It can take some serious conversation to figure out the best fit for you and your home's specific needs.

Could a fiberglass entry door be in your future? We’d like to help you figure that out.

Pros of Fiberglass Front Doors

Durability

Fiberglass entry doors are probably most well-known for this great asset. Back when fiberglass doors were first introduced, they definitely weren’t known for being impressive in terms of appearance. But they were still regarded as one of the most durable doors you could get. That remains true to this day.

How does this apply to your home? Well, this can be a bigger factor for those in certain areas. For example, living near a lake, in a windier area or in an area with all four seasons could make your need for a more durable entry door a more important factor.

Energy Efficiency

Fiberglass is a great material for reducing heat transfer.

How does this apply to your home? This means that when it’s warm in the summer and you're blasting your air conditioning, you won’t be cooling your front lawn as well as your home.

The reverse applies as well. So if it’s a chilly winter and your heat's turned up, you’re not melting the snow on your front step with your furnace. Either way, you’re keeping your energy bill low and not wasting your resources.

Maintenance

Fiberglass entry doors don’t require a lot of upkeep. They don’t dent, ding or scuff very easily. You don’t need to paint or stain them to keep them looking vibrant and fresh.

How does this apply to your home? Low-maintenance can be a huge benefit for homeowners in terms of lifestyle. Whether you’re a busy parent with soccer games every weekend or simply don’t want to have to worry about it, a fiberglass door will keep you happy with minimal effort required from you.

Versatility

While once upon a time it could be tough to get a fiberglass entry door perfectly matching your home, the opposite is now true. Fiberglass doors are extremely versatile and can match and pair well with almost any home.

How does this apply to your home? If your home has a unique style, color or aesthetic that you’re trying to match, chances are good that you’ll be able to find a fiberglass entry door that fits that need.

Looks and Aesthetic

People usually look for wood doors when they're extremely concerned or invested in the look of their home. However, with fiberglass doors today, you can actually design doors that match the look and grandeur that a wood door provides, and you can do it with less upkeep of the door.

How does this apply to your home? Well if you’re looking to match a more traditional look, simply want the look of wood, or are looking for wood but want to watch your budget a bit more; fiberglass might be the right solution for you. Typically, fiberglass doors run at a slightly lower price point and we have the ability to craft fiberglass doors that look exactly like real wood, down to the wood grain and stain of the door.