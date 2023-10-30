San Antonio Home Gets Vinyl Windows

The Garcia residence, a newly built home in San Antonio, Texas, was a unique project for our team. The homeowner's primary requests were for enhanced security, the ability to fully utilize the wall opening, and improved quality and rigidity. To address these needs, we installed an outswing double door designed with a multipoint lock. This significantly boosted the home's security while allowing for the opening of both panels. Despite the challenge of matching the existing vinyl windows, we successfully achieved a seamless match in terms of color and material. This project showcases our commitment to providing customized solutions that meet our customers' specific needs while maintaining the home's existing aesthetic and enhancing functionality.