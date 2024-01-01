Retail Sales & Design Consultant

With over 16 years of experience in Residential Design, Construction and Sales, Anthony Rivas prides himself on delivering exceptional expertise and customer service. While always keeping his clients budget in mind, he consistently fulfils the desired vision and solution. His number one priority is a customer who is not only happy with the end result, but will proudly display their new products and recommend Pella to friends and family. What he loves most about selling Pella is not only improving his clients homes, but the landscape of our city, in a beautifully, permanent way. Anthony looks forward to helping your vision become a reality.

Originally from Virginia Beach, he has enjoyed living as a Texan for the past 22 years. He enjoys spending time with his three children, traveling, floating the Texas rivers, roller skating and exploring all of the new restaurants and venues our ever-growing city has to offer.