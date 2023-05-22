Texas Family Gets Updated Patio Door

This homeowner near San Antonio, Texas, wanted to maximize the visible glass on their patio door and enhance the view from their home while maintaining the unique character of the original wood doors. By communicating the anticipated, aesthetic result through pictures of similar projects, basic drawings, and loose samples, our team at Pella of San Antonio was able to help the homeowner find the right door solution that met their wants, needs, and budget.

They chose a wood patio inswing door with a white exterior and nine-lite prairie grilles to complete the transformation. Overall, their new door transformed their living space by allowing in more natural light, enhancing its view to the great outdoors, and preserving the original architectural style of the home.