South Carolina Bay Windows
Bay Windows Complement Southern Architecture
Bay windows are popular for their ability to create depth within a home by capturing a large amount of natural light while creating the illusion of additional space within the home. A bay window extends beyond the exterior of a home and consists of three windows joined together, often with a center fixed window and operable flanking windows. This type of window is popular in the traditional architecture styles often found in the South. Bay windows are available in many sizes, from around 40 inches wide to much larger.
Commonly known as: projection window, bay box window, Oriel window
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Bay Windows Seats and Benches
Bay windows protrude outward, opening additional space inside your home. You can take advantage of the extra square footage to add more seating to your room. Bay window seats and benches are popular options for making a comfy nook. Built-in window benches with storage under the seat are a practical use of space, creating extra seating as well as a place to stow essentials like table linens, blankets, or even board games
Columbia Climate Recommendation
Extreme Weather
Low country and coastal regions that experience hurricanes and tropical storms may wish to consider impact glass.
Low-E Protection
Between-the-Glass Blinds or Shades
Columbia Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
