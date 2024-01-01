<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
South Carolina Bay Windows

Bay Windows Complement Southern Architecture

Bay windows are popular for their ability to create depth within a home by capturing a large amount of natural light while creating the illusion of additional space within the home. A bay window extends beyond the exterior of a home and consists of three windows joined together, often with a center fixed window and operable flanking windows. This type of window is popular in the traditional architecture styles often found in the South. Bay windows are available in many sizes, from around 40 inches wide to much larger.

Commonly known as: projection window, bay box window, Oriel window

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Bay Windows Seats and Benches

Bay windows protrude outward, opening additional space inside your home. You can take advantage of the extra square footage to add more seating to your room. Bay window seats and benches are popular options for making a comfy nook. Built-in window benches with storage under the seat are a practical use of space, creating extra seating as well as a place to stow essentials like table linens, blankets, or even board games

Bay Window Ideas

Bay windows make a great addition to many different rooms in a home. Bay windows in the front of the house allow for added curb appeal from outside as well as a place to sit and look out from inside. Bay windows in a dining room can create a space for a dining table or breakfast nook. Bay windows in a living room or bedroom can create a cozy nook for a window seat or just place a chair in front to be surrounded by light.

Kitchen Bay Windows

The trend of adding a bay window above a kitchen sink allows light into a room that may contain few windows. Because it extends beyond the exterior wall, a bay window lets in more light while using less wall space, allowing you more room for kitchen wall cabinets. Kitchen bay windows are a popular addition to homes where the kitchen is a central gathering place, making the room more welcoming and enjoyable.

Bay Window Treatments

Window treatments for bay windows can be difficult — particularly in homes where a seat or bench accompanies the window, blocking the way for traditional long curtains. Bay windows with built-in blinds between the panes of glass offer a practical solution, allowing you to filter the incoming sunlight as needed while staying protected and out of the way.

Product Lines

Columbia Climate Recommendation

Extreme Weather

Low country and coastal regions that experience hurricanes and tropical storms may wish to consider impact glass.

Low-E Protection

Keep warm in the winter by helping to reduce the heat loss from your home. Window panes of glass with Low-E glass can help keep your home insulated, blocking out the cold and keeping the heat in.

Between-the-Glass Blinds or Shades

Filter incoming sunlight to your comfort level with blinds that are tucked between panes of glass.
Columbia Window Replacement

In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.

Why Choose Pella?

Customized with You in Mind

Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

Built to Last

Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

We Come to You

An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Explore Your Options with an Expert

A Pella Windows & Doors of Columbia expert can help you pick out a window that fits your home — and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement, and estimate.

Frequently Asked Questions

