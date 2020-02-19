A Bristol Bungalow Home with Architect Series Windows

This beautiful bungalow-inspired shingle-style home is located in the Bristol Highlands. Designed by Andreozzi Architects and built by Andy Tiplady, Pella professionals worked with the crew to make sure this home had windows and doors created to make the character of this home shine.

The homeowner chose wood windows in the Architect Series product line for their home. A mix of casement windows and fixed windows were used to create the look and appearance of a full 'wall' of windows. To keep with the traditional bungalow style, grilles were added to add visual interest and improve the curb appeal.