Architect Series Windows Restore Mattapoisett Greek Revival

The new owners of this 1844 Greek Revival in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts, sought to restore the historic west wing of the home. With the help of the Mattapoisett Historical Society, the couple uncovered old photographs of the long missing magnificent porch, which was faithfully restored.

Saltonstall Architects and Silva Building Contractors sought to recreate interior and exterior trim details to exacting standards, while using modern materials that would withstand the test of time. The front porch is a signature achievement, designed based on a digitally scanned image of the original and later confirmed by original plans found inside a wall during the renovation. A stylistically sensitive addition was put on the rear of the house to bring both the space and 21st century amenities that the current owners were seeking.

Saltonstall Architects specified Pella® Architect Series aluminum-clad windows with integrated light technology for this project to maintain authenticity.