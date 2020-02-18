Architect Series Windows in White Add Class Curb Appeal to a Rhode Island Home

Pella professionals worked to update this classic Cape Cod-style home along the south coast of Rhode Island. The homeowner chose a classic white wooden window from the Architect Series line to create a stand-out curb appeal.

In order to protect the integrity of the windows and keep them in top shape, the homeowner added aluminum cladding to the exterior frames which will help protect the organic material from damage year-round.

The homeowner chose to do a mix of double-hung, casement and custom windows for their house. Both double-hung and casement windows are great for letting in a cool breeze and the fresh ocean air. Custom windows were created to add additional character and class to this traditional coastal home.