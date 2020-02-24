<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Brewster Cottage Keeps Cape Cod Style in Window Upgrade

on February 24, 2020

Front entrance of a cottage in Cape Cod, MA, with new wood windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Brewster, MA

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows

This traditional shingle-style cottage in Brewster, Massachusetts, required a careful renovation. For this Cape Cod home, we installed wood windows with simulated divided light (SDL) grilles. The grilles, frames and trim are painted white on the interior to match the neutral colors throughout the home.

Project Gallery

