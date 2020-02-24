Brewster Cottage Keeps Cape Cod Style in Window Upgrade
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Southern New England
on February 24, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Brewster, MA
Products Used:
This traditional shingle-style cottage in Brewster, Massachusetts, required a careful renovation. For this Cape Cod home, we installed wood windows with simulated divided light (SDL) grilles. The grilles, frames and trim are painted white on the interior to match the neutral colors throughout the home.
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.