Fall River Double-Hung Windows

Enjoy the Classic Style and Great Ventilation of Double-Hung Windows

Fall River is a quaint, historic town nestled in the Pioneer Valley in Southern New England. As you drive through neighborhoods like Longmeadow, Wilbraham, East Longmeadow, and Northampton, you’ll likely see many historic homes that have stood the test of time. The architectural home styles in Fall River are varied – popular styles include Ranch, Farmhouse, Colonial, Craftsman, and Cape Cod. 

As the most popular window style in America, you may notice that many homes in Fall River have double-hung windows. These windows have two operable sashes that can be opened from the top and bottom, both of which tilt inward for easy cleaning. If you’re building a new home or you’re in need of a window replacement in Fall River, double-hung windows are a great choice – plus, they can be customized to match your unique needs and style. 

Commonly known as: sash windows, hung sash windows.

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Fiberglass Double-Hung Windows

Fiberglass double-hung windows are a sturdy option that can withstand extreme temperatures – making them a great fit for Fall River’s varied climate. In addition to durability, this window material is low maintenance and supports energy efficiency, without sacrificing aesthetics and quality. Pair fiberglass frames with our energy-efficient window glass options.

Dual-Pane Double-Hung Windows

At Pella, our multi-pane window glass has insulating gas between its panes for added thermal efficiency. In addition to increasing comfort, these features enable your temperature regulation system to keep your home at a consistent temperature, and aid in noise reduction, which can also help you enjoy the comfort of your own home.

Wood Double-Hung Windows

Wood is the original window material, making it an ideal option for the historic homes found throughout Fall River. Many homeowners choose wood to preserve their home’s historical integrity. Wood also works wonderfully in new constructions, as this window material is versatile. You can paint or stain wood double-hung windows in neutral colors, black, or white – or opt for aluminum cladding, which is available in a range of colors and provides an extra layer of protection in the town’s humid, icy climate.

Fall River Climate Recommendations

Energy Efficiency

Pella utilizes Low-E insulating glass with argon to help keep your home insulated during chilly winters and moderate summers.

Wood Window Frames

You can design your home to be more wind resistant with wood frames, reducing your chances of damage to your home during high-wind weather events.

Diverse Climate

Prepare for bitterly cold winters and semi-humid summers with Pella® Impervia®. This strong fiberglass, for both windows and patio doors, is durable enough to withstand extreme heat and subzero cold.

