Fall River is a quaint, historic town nestled in the Pioneer Valley in Southern New England. As you drive through neighborhoods like Longmeadow, Wilbraham, East Longmeadow, and Northampton, you’ll likely see many historic homes that have stood the test of time. The architectural home styles in Fall River are varied – popular styles include Ranch, Farmhouse, Colonial, Craftsman, and Cape Cod.

As the most popular window style in America, you may notice that many homes in Fall River have double-hung windows. These windows have two operable sashes that can be opened from the top and bottom, both of which tilt inward for easy cleaning. If you’re building a new home or you’re in need of a window replacement in Fall River, double-hung windows are a great choice – plus, they can be customized to match your unique needs and style.

Commonly known as: sash windows, hung sash windows.