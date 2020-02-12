Architect Series Windows Add Warmth to Modern Library Addition

This major contemporary addition to a small local library in Eastham, Massachusetts, features a wall of glass providing a spectacular sightline to a local pond. Although modern, the addition blends seamlessly with the original library, which is attached to the new structure.

Architect Series casement windows help blend the modern style of the addition with the classic look of the original building. Clad fixed frame support products were configured to recreate the contemporary look of aluminum windows on the exterior while complementing the warm wood interior.