International Tennis Hall of Fame Addition Sticks to Historic Past

The International Tennis Hall of Fame is an architecturally significant landmark at the corner of Bellevue Avenue and Memorial Avenue in downtown Newport. They added a new building in the style of the original, which was designed by the noted firm of McKim Mead and White at the turn of the century. The mixed-use space designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects and built by Behan Brothers of Middletown, Rhode Island, accommodates retail and office space.

The new building uses Pella Architect Series wood windows with Integral Light Technology grilles and custom exterior commercial doors.