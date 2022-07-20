<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Lakeside New England Home Gets Beautiful Update

PostedbyBen Ricard

on July 20, 2022

Before

Lakeside home before window replacement featuring old white windows.

After

Back porch of lake house featuring wall of black windows.

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Lunenburg, MA, Worcester County, MA

  • Age of Structure:

    1996

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Whole house

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows and Sliding Patio Doors

These Massachusetts homeowners wanted to open up the rooms in their lakehouse with windows that improved its natural light and view of beautiful scenery.

After working with them to get the angles, shapes and design aspect of the aluminum-clad, black wood windows and sliding patio doors just right, our team installed window and door replacements on this entire home. 

View of lake through new black picture windows and sliding patio doors.
New black windows overlooking porch dining area.

