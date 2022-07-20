Lakeside New England Home Gets Beautiful Update
PostedbyBen Ricard
on July 20, 2022
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Lunenburg, MA, Worcester County, MA
Age of Structure:
1996
Area of Structure Involved:
Whole house
Products Used:
These Massachusetts homeowners wanted to open up the rooms in their lakehouse with windows that improved its natural light and view of beautiful scenery.
After working with them to get the angles, shapes and design aspect of the aluminum-clad, black wood windows and sliding patio doors just right, our team installed window and door replacements on this entire home.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.