Mind and Brain Behavioral Building Upgrades Windows, Maintains Historic Look

Brown University required an extensive renovation of an existing 1930s brick masonry classroom building. The resulting finished project must be the state-of-the-art, technically advanced and provide a 21st-century interior to provoke a new level of education and higher thinking. This project had to be completed over the summer months, which is a typical requirement within the educational community, but presented a great task for Silva Building Contractors.

Pella's Architect Series windows were selected to blend into the historical details of the building. Since the building's exterior was in reasonably good condition, exterior profiled window casings and trim work remained in place. Our main goal was to fit new materials into the old casings. To accomplish this, our installation team inserted new construction-style windows into the existing window frames from the interior of the building to make a seamless result.