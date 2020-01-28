New Wood Window Matches Original
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Southern New England
on January 28, 2020
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Plymouth, MA
Area of Structure Involved:
Bedroom
Products Used:
This Plymouth, Massachusetts, homeowner had old wood windows that needed to be replaced. They wished to replicate the design of the existing wood windows with a maintenance-free solution.
We installed wood windows with grille patterns that match the original windows. Exterior aluminum cladding provides a low-maintenance finish.
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.