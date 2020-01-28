<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
New Wood Window Matches Original

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Southern New England

on January 28, 2020

Before

Front exterior view of shingle-style home with old wood window

After

Front exterior view of shingle-style home with new wood window

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Plymouth, MA

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Bedroom

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows

This Plymouth, Massachusetts, homeowner had old wood windows that needed to be replaced. They wished to replicate the design of the existing wood windows with a maintenance-free solution.

We installed wood windows with grille patterns that match the original windows. Exterior aluminum cladding provides a low-maintenance finish.

Project Gallery

