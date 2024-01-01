Versatile Sliding Patio Doors for Shingle-Style Homes

The coastal areas along Southern Rhode Island and Massachusetts are home to breathtaking ocean views and natural surroundings, not to mention stunning shingle-style homes. Originally designed in response to the highly decorative Victorian style, shingle-style homes are designed to be more simplistic, rustic and blend into their surroundings. Take advantage of Southern New England’s ample natural beauty with sliding doors.

By virtue of their design, sliding patio doors help save homeowners precious space since they glide open along a track as opposed to extending open into your living area. Whether your tastes lean traditional or skew more contemporary, Pella has sliding door options in wood, fiberglass and vinyl, to suit the style of your Southern New England home.

Commonly known as: sliding patio door, sliding door, exterior sliding doors, sliding deck doors, gliding door.