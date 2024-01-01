<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Versatile Sliding Patio Doors for Shingle-Style Homes

The coastal areas along Southern Rhode Island and Massachusetts are home to breathtaking ocean views and natural surroundings, not to mention stunning shingle-style homes. Originally designed in response to the highly decorative Victorian style, shingle-style homes are designed to be more simplistic, rustic and blend into their surroundings. Take advantage of Southern New England’s ample natural beauty with sliding doors.

By virtue of their design, sliding patio doors help save homeowners precious space since they glide open along a track as opposed to extending open into your living area. Whether your tastes lean traditional or skew more contemporary, Pella has sliding door options in wood, fiberglass and vinyl, to suit the style of your Southern New England home.

Commonly known as: sliding patio door, sliding door, exterior sliding doors, sliding deck doors, gliding door.

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Modern Sliding Doors

From Westerly to Provincetown, new and historic homes alike are enjoying the fresh update a modern sliding door provides. A black sliding door, like one from the Pella® Impervia® product line, is appealing on traditional and contemporary styles alike and provides a striking contrast to a home’s exterior.

Sliding Screen Doors*

Made from two or more full-length glass panels, sliding patio doors allow Southern New England homeowners to create a connection with nature. Enhance that connection with a screen door for your sliding door that will allow you to capture the breeze rolling off the water while keeping unwanted bugs and pests at bay.

French Sliding Doors

Enjoy the traditional appeal of French doors with the ease of operation of a sliding patio door. French-look sliding patio doors are a great solution for rooms where space is at a premium. Add a traditional grille pattern and hardware in a timeless finish to your wood or vinyl sliding patio door to get the appearance of French patio doors.

Vinyl Sliding Doors

Pella vinyl sliding glass doors are available in the Pella® 250 Series to allow you to find the solution that meets the needs — and the budget! — of your project. Homeowners appreciate the energy-efficient and low-maintenance qualities of our high-quality multi-chambered vinyl sliding doors.

Product Lines

Southern New England Climate Recommendations

Low-E Protection

Keep warm in the winter by helping to reduce the heat loss from your home. Doors with panes of glass with Low-E may help keep your home insulated, blocking out the cold and helping keep the heat in.

Durable Materials

Frequent storms during the winter bring bitter cold and frozen precipitation. Wood with exterior aluminum cladding are ideal for withstanding the elements.

Salty Air

In coastal climates close to water, your windows are more vulnerable to corrosion from the salt in the air. The closer your home is to the water, the more susceptible you are to the effects. Consider fiberglass to help maintain patio door integrity.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Frequently Asked Questions

