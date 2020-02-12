New Storefront Windows on Savoy Bookshop in South County
Project Scope
Type:
Commercial
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Westerly, RI
Area of Structure Involved:
Storefront
Products Used:
Savoy Bookshop & Cafe is a unique and classic bookstore located in the heart of downtown Westerly. Large Architect Series wood windows matched the distinctive style of the historic storefront.
