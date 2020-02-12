<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
New Storefront Windows on Savoy Bookshop in South County

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Southern New England

on February 12, 2020

Large wood windows on the storefront of Savoy Bookstore

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Commercial

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Westerly, RI

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Storefront

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows

Savoy Bookshop & Cafe is a unique and classic bookstore located in the heart of downtown Westerly. Large Architect Series wood windows matched the distinctive style of the historic storefront.

Project Gallery

