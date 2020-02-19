Impact-Resistant Windows Help Protect Watch Hill Waterfront Home

This summer residence is built on a small spit of land in the Watch Hill neighborhood of Westerly, Rhode Island, facing directly into the Atlantic Ocean. It's so close to the water that the lower level has no living spaces.

On the ocean, the windows are exposed to high winds, rain and salt spray. The homeowners added Pella Architect Series LX edition wood windows with impact glazing to help protect their home from the elements. The project also includes custom triple-hung clad windows.