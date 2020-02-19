<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Impact-Resistant Windows Help Protect Watch Hill Waterfront Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Southern New England

on February 19, 2020

Front exterior of window replacement at waterfront property in Watch Hill

Project Scope

This summer residence is built on a small spit of land in the Watch Hill neighborhood of Westerly, Rhode Island, facing directly into the Atlantic Ocean. It's so close to the water that the lower level has no living spaces.

On the ocean, the windows are exposed to high winds, rain and salt spray. The homeowners added Pella Architect Series LX edition wood windows with impact glazing to help protect their home from the elements. The project also includes custom triple-hung clad windows.

Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now