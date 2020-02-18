Wood Windows & Doors in a Newport Coastal Community

The Pella Windows & Doors of Southern New England team worked to help complete this homeowner's vision of matching the original manufacturer's windows. After just 10 years, the windows were not performing as they would, so the homeowner decided to turn to Pella of Southern New England since Pella windows are known to be long-lasting and energy-efficient.

Our team of Pella professionals also wanted to maintain the architectural characteristics that make this home shine. Grilles were added to the Architect Series wood windows and French doors where applicable. The homeowner opted for a dark green finish on their exterior aluminum cladding to enhance their curb appeal.

There were also many custom windows made for this home. You can see they vary in shapes and sizes. Pella was able to exactly match the previous windows in this Newport home.