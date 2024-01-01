Modern windows enhance your home’s curb appeal, increase security, and improve your home’s energy efficiency. If you are looking to increase the value of your home, you should consider replacing your old windows.

Here are some signs it may be time to consider upgrading your windows. Your windows are showing physical damage or deterioration. You notice a loss in window functionality or the ability to operate the window itself. The furniture, carpet, and curtains near your windows are faded. This indicates your windows don't provide proper UV protection.

If you have experienced any of these issues, it is likely time to upgrade your St. Louis home with advanced, modern windows. Pella Windows are crafted using high-quality materials and designed with performance in mind which can make for a great addition to your home.