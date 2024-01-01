Buying Replacement Windows in St. Louis
Modern windows enhance your home’s curb appeal, increase security, and improve your home’s energy efficiency. If you are looking to increase the value of your home, you should consider replacing your old windows.
Here are some signs it may be time to consider upgrading your windows. Your windows are showing physical damage or deterioration. You notice a loss in window functionality or the ability to operate the window itself. The furniture, carpet, and curtains near your windows are faded. This indicates your windows don't provide proper UV protection.
If you have experienced any of these issues, it is likely time to upgrade your St. Louis home with advanced, modern windows. Pella Windows are crafted using high-quality materials and designed with performance in mind which can make for a great addition to your home.
The Benefits of Window Replacement
Our Pella Windows combine energy-saving features that you can count on for security, longevity, and comfort. The climate-controlled and ENERGY STAR certified windows aid in lowering utility costs and prevent leaks and drafts in your home. On top of that, we are committed to providing the highest quality windows by cycle testing our products thousands of times to ensure thermal efficiency.
Of course, we offer a variety of customizable styles and hardware choices that meet your personal style for you St. Louis home!
Getting Started with Window Replacement
The first step in the window replacement process is to assess your current windows for issues. The second step is to research window types, installation options, and pricing before you start shopping. Lastly, you can call Pella, visit a local showroom, or schedule an in-home consultation to explore what is available.
During your consultation, a representative will help you find the right windows to meet your desired budget and needs.
Window Considerations for St. Louis' Climate
Our windows are equipped with many features to help deliver energy efficiency to your home in any climate. We build windows we are proud of. Our impact-resistant windows are built to provide superior protection from the elements. Pella Windows are designed to keep your home comfortable during St. Louis’s hot summers and cold winters.
No matter where you live, Pella has the right glass options to best suit your climate. Increasing your home’s energy efficiency and adding to the security of your home can be achieved by upgrading your windows.
- Our nearly invisible Low-E glass coating helps reflect heat and keep energy costs down for hot summer months.
- During freezing winters, insulated glass helps keep extreme temperatures outside. Once the sun comes out, the insulation can protect your home from harmful UV rays.
Maintain the energy efficiency of your home and reduce heat transfer with our double- or triple-pane windows.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why Choose Pella?
Pella Windows and Doors offers more than just high-quality, durable products. Quality, innovation, and a commitment to sustainability are at the heart of everything we do. Since 1925, we have been proud to provide only the best products.