Contemporary Black Windows Complete Hinesburg Cabin

PostedbyCalvin Caswell

on March 13, 2020

Interior view of contemporary wood windows with black finish

Project Scope

The owners of this cool, contemporary cabin in Hinesburg, Vermont, wanted windows to complement the style. For two large L-shaped units that span two stories of the home, we installed contemporary wood windows from the Pella® Lifestyle Series with minimal sightlines. Black interior and exterior finishes enhance the contemporary look.

Project Gallery

