Contemporary Black Windows Complete Hinesburg Cabin
PostedbyCalvin Caswell
on March 13, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Hinesburg, VT
Age of Structure:
New
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire home
Products Used:
The owners of this cool, contemporary cabin in Hinesburg, Vermont, wanted windows to complement the style. For two large L-shaped units that span two stories of the home, we installed contemporary wood windows from the Pella® Lifestyle Series with minimal sightlines. Black interior and exterior finishes enhance the contemporary look.
Project Gallery
