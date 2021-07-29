Pella Windows Showcase Beauty of Vermont Vacation Home

Salt Shed is a new construction vacation home for an extended family in the mountains of Stowe, Vermont. At Salt Shed, the residence is clad in utilitarian metal siding on formidable concrete structures. The exterior cladding is corrugated metal siding with black stained ship lap siding with warm toned cedar soffits to add visual warmth. A recessed flat roof connector and deck joins the two gables and visually extends beyond the south gable creating a four-season porch. Pella provided the windows, which showcase the beauty inside the home and out.

The home is energy-efficient and meets all local, state and Energy Star requirements. Click here for more information about the property.

Architect: Birdseye



Interiors: Susan Martin



Builder: Gristmill Builders



Photography: Erica Allen Studios