Second-Floor Bedroom Windows Receive Revival

Looking for an upgrade to the energy efficiency of their home, the product of choice for this homeowner's window replacement project was Lifestyle Series windows with dual-pane Advanced Low-E glass. With insulating Argon gas, these windows will help hold in the heat in the winter and keep it out in the summer. Just weeks after the installation, the homeowner already contacted us to rave about the major difference in the performance of the new windows compared to their old wood windows.

In addition to performance, the beautiful new windows perfectly matched the existing white trim. We used a pocket window installation method in order to keep the interior Colonial trim. On the exterior, we used a white aluminum-clad wrap that matched the exterior of the window and will help keep the old wood exterior trim out of the elements, making it a great, maintenance-free option.

Due to Vermont's fire and safety building codes for bedrooms, we had to make sure at least one window per bedroom had a window that met state requirements. Therefore, we installed two casement windows to meet the codes. With all front-facing windows, the homeowner was looking for symmetry and consistency in style. Therefore, we made both casement windows look like double-hung windows by adding two-inch applied grilles to the inside and outside.

In the end, the installation went great and the homeowner was very happy with all the work and the quality of the windows. We look forward to working on the rest of the house in the future!